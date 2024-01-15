Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

