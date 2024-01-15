Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 4.1 %

SIG stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $803,312.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,422 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,345. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $21,605,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $19,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $17,484,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.