Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Rises By 45.0%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $58.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,630.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,816.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.46. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,080.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seaboard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.