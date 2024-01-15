Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Decreases By 37.0%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,797,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 18,722,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,493.3 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Saipem has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $1.75.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

