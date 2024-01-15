Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Drops By 26.8%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Renishaw Price Performance
RNSHF stock remained flat at $44.03 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $47.18.
Renishaw Company Profile
