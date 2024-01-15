Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 37.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,727,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 2,770,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

