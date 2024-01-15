Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 37.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,727,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 2,770,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.5 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $21.20.
About Renesas Electronics
