Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Declines By 25.0%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Relo Group Stock Performance

Relo Group stock remained flat at C$15.39 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.39. Relo Group has a 1 year low of C$15.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.39.

Get Relo Group alerts:

About Relo Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.