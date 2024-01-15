Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Expands By 18.2%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Playtech Stock Performance

Shares of Playtech stock remained flat at $5.28 on Monday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

