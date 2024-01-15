Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Increases By 42.6%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance
PYNKF remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.50.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.