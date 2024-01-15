Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Expands By 22.2%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Origin Energy Price Performance

Origin Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

