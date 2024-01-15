Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases By 37.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. 95,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.