Short Interest in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Increases By 6.9%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

HCP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $317,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $253,719.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 706,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,781,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,336,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

