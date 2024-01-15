Short Interest in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Increases By 6.9%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
HashiCorp Stock Down 1.6 %
HCP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at HashiCorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,781,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,336,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on HCP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.
Get Our Latest Report on HashiCorp
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.