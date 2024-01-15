Short Interest in FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF) Declines By 40.0%

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRX Innovations Stock Performance

FRX Innovations stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. FRX Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. FRX Innovations had a negative net margin of 263.89% and a negative return on equity of 137.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FRX Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About FRX Innovations

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

