Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Grows By 6.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
