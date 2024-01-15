Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Grows By 6.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fossil Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

