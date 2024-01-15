Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Rises By 7.4%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,608 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $23.55. 2,824,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,444. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

