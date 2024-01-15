Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 29.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,504,800 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 48,973,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,127.6 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.