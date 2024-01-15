Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Drops By 21.3%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $44.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.
About Cogeco Communications
