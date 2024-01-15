Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Declines By 18.5%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 626,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Central Pattana Public Stock Performance
CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Central Pattana Public has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85.
Central Pattana Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Pattana Public
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.