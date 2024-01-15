Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Declines By 18.5%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 626,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Stock Performance

CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Central Pattana Public has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85.

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

