Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Grows By 16.0%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLVSF remained flat at $16.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. CellaVision AB has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded CellaVision AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

Featured Articles

