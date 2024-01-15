Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Drops By 22.2%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

COOSF remained flat at $30.00 on Monday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

