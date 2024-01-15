Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Drops By 22.2%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
COOSF remained flat at $30.00 on Monday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
