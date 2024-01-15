Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Grows By 16.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.20. 955,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,644. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,306,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

