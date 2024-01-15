Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Grows By 16.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Annexon Stock Performance
Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.20. 955,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,644. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Annexon
Institutional Trading of Annexon
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,306,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
