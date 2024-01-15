Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Grows By 5.9%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AmpliTech Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.01.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

