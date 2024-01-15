Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rises By 12.3%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.44. 563,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,722. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,321. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

