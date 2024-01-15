Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Drops By 27.7%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Affimed Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.63. 922,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,111. The company has a market cap of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

View Our Latest Report on Affimed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Affimed by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.