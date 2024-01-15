Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $312.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $274.00 to $312.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.21.

Shares of SHW opened at $302.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

