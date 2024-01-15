SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE:S opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock worth $25,726,437. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

