SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for 0.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

