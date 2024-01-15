Semus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12,757.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

