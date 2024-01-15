Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

