Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 122,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 995,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. 784,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,456. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

