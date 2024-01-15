Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.58. 745,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,644. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.