Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Increased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.58. 745,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,644. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

