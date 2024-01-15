Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $27.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of SAR opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $322.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

