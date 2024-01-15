San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 15%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) were down 15% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 128,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 70,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 15.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.06.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

