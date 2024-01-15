Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE

Safehold Trading Up 1.2 %

Safehold stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after buying an additional 2,487,183 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Safehold by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,135,000 after buying an additional 876,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after buying an additional 816,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after buying an additional 645,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.