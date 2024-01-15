Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NYSE R opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83. Ryder System has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

