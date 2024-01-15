Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.87.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. Visteon has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Visteon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

