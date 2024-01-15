Royal Bank of Canada Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $280.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 250.87 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

