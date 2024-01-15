Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $77.64 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

