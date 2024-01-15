Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

