Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $2,776.07 or 0.06472474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $3.46 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 566,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 564,739.86083043. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,745.14880889 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,685,543.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

