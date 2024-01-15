Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,668,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,297,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 379.2 days.
Roche Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.41. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933. Roche has a 1 year low of $252.87 and a 1 year high of $325.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.80.
Roche Company Profile
