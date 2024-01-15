Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,668,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,297,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 379.2 days.

Roche Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.41. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933. Roche has a 1 year low of $252.87 and a 1 year high of $325.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.80.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

