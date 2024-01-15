Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,993 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

