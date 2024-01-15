Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $138.46 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $138.46 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

