Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $498.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,619,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

