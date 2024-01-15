Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300,507 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,507 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN remained flat at $25.05 during midday trading on Monday. 50,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

