Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,611. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $439.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

