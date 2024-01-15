Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,355 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Monday. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

