Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 982,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.