Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 982,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,100. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

